Candlelight Mystery Tours at The Mapletown Manor in Osage starting Friday, Oct. 22

Come on out to Osage for an exciting and eerie twist to historic home tours. The Mapletown Manor will be dimly lit and you’ll wander the floors with just a battery operated candle to light the way. Discover mysteries throughout the house and locate clues in various rooms. Enjoy Victorian treats and leave with a goody bag of sweets. The Cellar Shop will also be open during these events. Kid friendly and stairs are required for tours and shop. Tickets can be purchased at the door. $8 per adult and $5 per child under 12. Tours will run Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Oct. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. If you have questions email MapletownManor@outlook.com or call (515)-447-6560.