Broadway's ‘Finding Neverland’ featuring Iowan comes to Mason City Feb. 15

The touring show, featuring the original Broadway choreography, is packed with mesmerizing visuals, irresistible songs and plenty of laughs making it a timeless story about the power of imagination.

“This is my favorite ensemble show that I’ve been a part of,” Groth said. “It’s so fulfilling and I’m doing so much. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Groth, who was previously in “Swing! The Musical,” was cast in the ensemble and as Russian Bear and second swing in “Finding Neverland.”

The ensemble is involved in almost the entire show, and there’s a lot of dancing, which is something he enjoys, he said.

“I luckily grew up dancing in a family that saw whatever you wanted to pursue as a possibility if you try hard enough,” he said. “My family saw dance as a career versus a hobby, like a lot of people do.”

Groth encouraged students who wish to pursue musical theater, theater or dance as a career to keep training, hustling, working hard and making yourself better until someone notices, and he said someone will.

“The people that heard ‘no’ a lot and quit so soon, that makes me sad,” he said. “Keep doing it and don’t stop, you will book a job and will do this.”