Broadway’s ‘Anastasia’ taking Des Moines stage with Mason City grad

“I love that I get to go into work at night and for three hours do this wonderful thing in front of a large audience and go home at night and think about how many people I entertained,” Ewing said. “I’m always extremely grateful for that opportunity.”

Ewing credits her childhood involvement in Stebens Children’s Theatre and Mason City High School show choir, choir and orchestra for her career in singing, acting and dance.

“They were all important in getting a healthy start and developing a passion,” she said.

Ewing said surrounding herself with a good support system of family and friends has also been significant throughout her career and would encourage those pursuing similar careers to do the same.

“Anastasia” features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a new score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak. McNally, Flaherty and Ahrens last collaborated on the Tony Award-winning musical “Ragtime.”