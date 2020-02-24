Broadway’s ‘Anastasia’ taking Des Moines stage with Mason City grad

She has also performed on Broadway in “Mamma Mia!,” national tours of “An American In Paris,” “Cabaret,” “Flashdance” and “Mamma Mia!” as well as more than a dozen regional productions and TV and film appearances.
“I love that I get to go into work at night and for three hours do this wonderful thing in front of a large audience and go home at night and think about how many people I entertained,” Ewing said. “I’m always extremely grateful for that opportunity.”
Ewing credits her childhood involvement in Stebens Children’s Theatre and Mason City High School show choir, choir and orchestra for her career in singing, acting and dance.
“They were all important in getting a healthy start and developing a passion,” she said.
Ewing said surrounding herself with a good support system of family and friends has also been significant throughout her career and would encourage those pursuing similar careers to do the same.
“Anastasia” features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a new score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak. McNally, Flaherty and Ahrens last collaborated on the Tony Award-winning musical “Ragtime.”
The show transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.
The musical “Anastasia” completed its two-year Broadway run on March 31, 2019, after 808 regular and 34 preview performances at the Broadhurst Theatre.
In March, the musical’s first national tour will stop in Oklahoma, Arizona, Kentucky and Minnesota, and it will conclude its two-year run in August.
Ewing said she plans to return to Iowa after the show’s run to attend the Iowa State Fair, visit with high school friends and go camping with her mother.
“It’s going to be fun,” she said.
Ewing said her mother, who resides in Mason City, and her father, who lives in Des Moines, as well as friends, family and a busload of individuals from her mother’s church plan to attend the show this week.
“Anastasia” is the sixth show in the 2019-2020 Willis Broadway Series at the Des Moines Civic Center.
“It’s a beautiful production that blends special effects and cinematography with this wonderful story and the singing and acting and the costumes cannot be beat,” she said. “It’s an outstanding Broadway production that is worth the trip.”
For ticket information about “Anastasia,” visit www.dmpa.org or call 515-246-2300.
