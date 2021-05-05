BrickStreet Theatre to hold auditions for Macbeth

Calling all thespians: BrickStreet Theatre will soon be holding auditions for Shakespeare's Macbeth.

Auditions will take place Tuesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at BrickStreet Theatre. Performers will be asked to read selected excerpts from the play; prepared monologues are also welcome. Masks will be required.

Director Dan May can accommodate those who have conflicts during the audition times. To set up another time, message the BrickStreet Theatre Facebook page.

On BrickStreet's Facebook page is also a "Macbeth audition photo album" which includes a full list of characters and other information about the show.

Performances will be July 23-31 in the Boman Fine Arts Center. The production will feature projected sets and modern music in its storytelling.

BrickStreet Theatre is located at 122 N Clark St. in Forest City.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.