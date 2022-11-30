 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brian Herrin at TAP'd in Clear Lake on Dec. 2

Brian Herrin

Brian Herrin will be playing at TAP'd on Dec. 2.

TAP’d brings back Brian Herrin. Pop, rock and country are genres that best describe this very talented musician from Illinois. Brian plays a wide variety of covers from artists such as Jason Mraz, The Beatles, Maroon 5, Tom Petty, Chris Stapleton, The Jackson 5, The Black Crowes, Otis Redding, Journey, Billy Joel, Ed Sheeran, Brett Young and Johnny Cash. He also has many originals for you to hear with his new album release this year. Open at 4 p.m. and Brian takes the stage at 8 p.m.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

