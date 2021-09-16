Bolan holds fall celebration this weekend

The community of Bolan will host its 18th fall celebration events beginning Saturday, Sept. 18.

The 20th Bike Ride will travel from Bolan through neighboring communities of Grafton, Carpenter and St. Ansgar. Ride registration begins at 8 a.m. and the participants will take off at 9 a.m. A $10 donation for the ride will go toward the community fund and provides participants with a map and a coupon for pie and ice cream after the ride, which is available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a press release on the event said.

The Bolan Schoolhouse and Cultural Center will host a free-will donation pancake breafast fundraiser from 8-10:30 a.m. The United Methodist Church Women will host their traditional Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lower level of the Bolan Schoolhouse; during this same time, some additional vendors will be selling items along Tulip Lane.

Keyboardist Sam Crosser will perform from 8 a.m. to noon.

The United Methodist Women will serve a lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lower level of the schoolhouse that will include scalloped potatoes and ham, coleslaw, freshly baked bread, jam and a beverage. Take-out meals will be available and the building is wheelchair accessible.