“Big Game” Charscuterie Workshop at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City on Feb. 12

Why not wow everybody at the football party on Super Bowl Sunday with an almost-too-pretty-to-eat charcuterie tray? Fat Hill scheduled this CharcuteMe workshop especially for the afternoon before the big game so your goodies will still be fresh and delicious by kick-off. For $65 includes: palm leaf charcuterie tray, tools to create your board, selection of food items, instruction from Christina from CharcuteMe, coupon for CharcuteMe, entry into a special giveaway, and a free drink. Go to ww.charcuteme.com to purchase your ticket. Space is limited. Starts at 12:30 p.m.