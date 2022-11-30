 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty and the Gents at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City on Dec. 3

  • 0
Betty and the Gents

Betty and the Gents, a four-person band involving Betsy and Tom Kirby, Marty Garrett and Brett Schoneman, play more than a dozen shows a year, many of which take place in downtown Mason City.

Local faves Betty and the Gents are helping Fat Hill celebrate their six-year anniversary on Dec. 3. Join them for Fat Hill Brewing's annual fun fest and toast to many more years to come. Show starts at 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Moves in a Minute: “The Fabelmans”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News