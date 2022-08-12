 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bethlehem Lutheran will hold an ice cream social on Aug. 21

Bethlehem Lutheran Church

Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Manly will have an ice cream social on Aug. 21.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Manly invites the community to join their ice cream social on Aug. 21.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. according to a press release. The church is handicapped accessible with its ground floor fellowship hall.

The church will be serving homemade ice cream, maid-rites, hot dogs, potato salad, beans, pie, brownies, and beverages. Take-out is available.

Cost of the ice cream social is a free will offering and all of the funds will go towards building updates. Everyone is welcome to join.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

