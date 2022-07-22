 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bethlehem Lutheran Church celebrates 100 years in Manly

Bethlehem Lutheran Church celebrates 100 years in Manly

Bethlehem Lutheran Church is celebrating its 100 year anniversary this year.

Dedicated Dec. 10, 1922, as the Manly English Lutheran Church, the church known today as Bethlehem Lutheran will be celebrating its centennial celebration on Sunday, July 31. The theme for the celebration is "Moving Forward in Faith," according to a press release.

Events will start the day with a 10 a.m. worship service with holy communion led by Pastor Linda Prestholt. There will be a special music by former members Donald Meyer and Dennis Meyer. A special program with interviews of members sharing memories and stories and with a solo by Lori Pflieger entitled "This is the Place" follows the service.

A no cost luncheon of pulled pork sandwiches is available followed by an afternoon of activities and fellowship. A 100th anniversary booklet sharing photos and the history will be distributed, according to the statement. Keepsakes of church ornaments will also be available.

The anniversary organizing committee invites all in the community to join in the worship and celebration.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

