Benefit Concert in the Park with Maddie Poppe in Elma on Sunday night
Benefit Concert in the Park with Maddie Poppe in Elma on Sunday night

Maddie Poppe gives an interview at the Snowden House in Waterloo in May 2019.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

Tree Town performer and Elma local, Danni Bilidt Johnston and 2018 American Idol winner and Clarksville native, Maddie Poppe will perform at this concert at the Elma Park to benefit the Elma Community Complex project. Johnston goes on stage at 5:30 p.m. followed by Poppe at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online through the Eventbrite website or by getting them at the show. Concessions are available and there will be fireworks afterward.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

