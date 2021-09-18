 Skip to main content
Autumn Artistry in Osage on Saturday
Autumn Artistry in Osage on Saturday

Autumn Artistry at Home Trust and Savings Bank

Home Trust & Savings Bank is Osage advertises Autumn Artistry in its parking lot.

 Jason W. Selby Press News

Autumn Artistry features over 100 vendors offering hand-crafted items, artisanal soaps, jewelry, unique finds, antiques, repurposed furniture, holiday gifts & decor, food vendors, live music, a farmers market, a classic car show and much more. Held at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds, the event runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

