Artoberfest at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City on Oct. 21

Artoberfest

Charles H. MacNider Art Museum will host Artoberfest from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21.

The Charles H. McNider Art Museum is pleased to announce the return of their popular fall fundraiser, Artoberfest on Friday, Oct. 21. This event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., all attendees must be 21+. The fundraiser will feature a variety of tasty brews from all over the Midwest, a delicious assortment of food, and music. The Museum will be closed Oct. 21 and 22 for Artoberfest preparation and cleanup. If you would like to make a donation or volunteer at Artoberfest, please contact the museum.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

