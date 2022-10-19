Artoberfest at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City on Oct. 21

The Charles H. McNider Art Museum is pleased to announce the return of their popular fall fundraiser, Artoberfest on Friday, Oct. 21. This event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., all attendees must be 21+. The fundraiser will feature a variety of tasty brews from all over the Midwest, a delicious assortment of food, and music. The Museum will be closed Oct. 21 and 22 for Artoberfest preparation and cleanup. If you would like to make a donation or volunteer at Artoberfest, please contact the museum.