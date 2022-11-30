 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adult Skate Night at Roller City in Mason City on Dec. 1

  • 0
Roller skating at Roller City

Skating at Roller City.

 File photo

Get your roll on at Roller City’s Adult Skate Night. The DJ will be playing a mix of jams from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Must be 18 years of age or older to attend. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. $5 per person.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Moves in a Minute: “The Fabelmans”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News