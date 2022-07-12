'Aboveboard' sneaks into Mason City Community Theatre

Be prepared to get a ticket and sneak into the new show in Mason City.

Get ready to laugh and feel good with Mason City Community Theatre’s new show, Aboveboard by Peter Bloedel and Emily Kimball. The romantic comedy debuts on the stage July 14 at 7 p.m.

"I think getting away to the theater and 'turning it off' and allowing yourself to laugh a little bit and have some fun. That's what we all need," said director James Eilders.

In Aboveboard, Nick’s food starts disappearing from his fridge and he suspects the culprit is Milo, his friend. Milo doesn’t confess, so Nick sets up a camera to catch the food thief but finds out someone has been living in his apartment for nearly a month.

"This show is kind of a cross between a 'Friends' and a 'Seinfeld' episode," said Eilders. "Lots of twists and turns. About the time you think you know what's going on, something is thrown at you sideways."

Eilders found the script for Aboveboard two years ago and selected it this year to try a new genre. Eilders said the past couple shows he has directed have been more dramas or had darker themes.

"It was time to do something a little more fun and hopefully one that the audience will laugh through rather than walk out going 'okay, now I have to think about that for a while,'" said Eilders.

Eilders has worked with a quite an experienced lineup of actors for Aboveboard. Two members of the cast are new to the Mason City Community Theatre but have previous theatre experience.

Eilders knew immediately he wanted to cast Neil Moe as Milo, the "dude" and magician of the show. He added that Moe has taken the character to another level.

"(Moe) pukes things up like the keys to his handcuffs," said Moe. "He's the opposite side of the coin to Nick's straight-laced. He's got the long-haired, freaky, ex-college roommate that's always busting into his life."

"Watching what he does with it is far beyond what I would have ever thought he could do with it," said Eilders.

Vanessa Doden plays Jessica, who is the coworker of Nick. Doden said the challenge of playing her character was knowing some of the choices she makes.

"There's so much you can play with and just experiment with, and it's like just try that out and it probably works better than you thought it would," said Doden.

Aboveboard has brought people together that have known each other for a number of years, either through theatre or other activities.

"Theatre is always about family and we've got a few people that are new that I think have enjoyed themselves," said Moe.

Moe and Doden said the new show is a good one to welcome people back to the theatre. They added that the laughs and the surprises make for a good summer show.

"If you want to escape the awful reality that we kind of live in at the moment, maybe the theater is exactly what you need," said Moe.

"The biggest thing is just be ready to laugh," said Eilders.

Aboveboard runs July 14-17 and July 21-24. All shows start at 7 p.m. except the July 17 and July 24 shows, which start at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com or by calling the box office at 641-424-6424. Tickets are $15 for an adult and $10 for students.