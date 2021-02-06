ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally headliners announced

ABATE of Iowa has announced the headliners for its annual Freedom Rally this summer.

Hard rock group Sevendust, country star Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry and the country hick-hop duo Moonshine Bandits will perform at the 37th annual event on July 1-3 at Freedom Park, 2507 160th Ave., in Algona, event organizers announced this week. An additional headliner has yet to be announced.

Other artists scheduled to perform at the event include Royal Bliss, Austin Meade, Jammer, The Ice Breakers, Diablo Sammich, 303 Band, Deja Blue, Mr. Sinister and Saucy Jack.

The three-day rally draws thousands of motorcyclists to North Iowa to enjoy a variety of activities, including live music, a tattoo contest, bike show and rodeo, burnout pit, fireworks, sled pull, duck race, vendors and more.

At least 10,000 people are expected attend the ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally this year.

The rally is open to the public, but all attendees must be 18 or older.

Tent camping is included with all tickets, while recreational vehicle camping is offered for an additional fee. Car and bike parking is available on-site.