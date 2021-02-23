43 North Iowa's Dancing for the Dream returns in June

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although 2021 will be a new Dancing for the Dream event, many of this year’s scheduled dancers will compete for the Crystal Ball trophy for raising the most funds for the cause.

Derryberry said the event’s official lineup will be announced in the near future.

“We’re excited so many remained committed to us and we were able to stay committed to them and offer a spot to them, so they can show off a little bit,” he said.

The 2021 Dancing for the Dream will be Derryberry’s first.

Derryberry became 43 North Iowa’s new executive director on Jan. 1, succeeding Sherry Becker, who retired after 16 years with the organization in December.

He was hired as associate director with 43 North Iowa in the fall of 2019.

“I’m excited to see how we pull it off and how the community rallies behind organizations like this and supports them,” Derryberry said.

Derryberry was among the North Iowa “celebrity” dancers scheduled to compete in the 2020 contest, and although he’s now the organization’s executive director, he still plans to dance, so he can “get the full experience of Dancing for the Dream.”