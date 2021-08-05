 Skip to main content
43 North Iowa partners with other local organizations to host free block party in Mason City
43 North Iowa is partnering with local groups to host its first annual block party on Aug. 11 from 4:20 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The block party will take place on the corner of Monroe Avenue and First Street Northwest in Mason City. It is being hosted in hopes of bringing positivity, support and community involvement to help that section of town.

"This is an opportunity to show that we are all in this together," said Cindy Christie from 43 North Iowa.

The public event will have free hot dogs, Tropical Sno treats, cookies, chips and beverages.

Today’s Your Day will be at the event for free spin art and balloon animals. 43 North Iowa will also have yard games set up and a bubble station as entertainment. Habitat for Humanity will be bringing live music to the event.

43 North Iowa is partnering with Mason City Police Department, Mason City Fire Department, Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare, Habitat for Humanity, Community Kitchen and MercyOne Behavioral Services to host the block party.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

