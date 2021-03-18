43 North Iowa announces 2021 Dancing for the Dream competitors

Six couples will compete for the Crystal Ball Trophy during the annual Dancing for the Dream fundraiser for 43 North Iowa on June 5.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Surf Ballroom & Museum, 460 N. Shore Drive, in Clear Lake and feature a silent auction, live auction and the dance contest.

“We are so fortunate that the 2020 lineup has returned to give us a special night of dance performances. We hope friends and family understand when they receive their invitations again this year,” said John Derryberry, 43 North Iowa executive director. “It’s a great time and a valuable opportunity to help build a stronger community.”

Historically, Dancing for the Dream has taken place in March, but after conversations with CG Public Health officials, 43 North Iowa determined it was best to hold the event in June when COVID-19 vaccines were more widely distributed and warmer weather provided an outdoor alternative for the event if necessary, Derryberry said.

The event was postponed and then canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event will be offered both in person at the Surf Ballroom with recommended social distancing and online due to the coronavirus.