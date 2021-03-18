43 North Iowa announces 2021 Dancing for the Dream competitors

Six couples will compete for the Crystal Ball Trophy during the annual Dancing for the Dream fundraiser for 43 North Iowa on June 5.
The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Surf Ballroom & Museum, 460 N. Shore Drive, in Clear Lake and feature a silent auction, live auction and the dance contest.
“We are so fortunate that the 2020 lineup has returned to give us a special night of dance performances. We hope friends and family understand when they receive their invitations again this year,” said John Derryberry, 43 North Iowa executive director. “It’s a great time and a valuable opportunity to help build a stronger community.”
Historically, Dancing for the Dream has taken place in March, but after conversations with CG Public Health officials, 43 North Iowa determined it was best to hold the event in June when COVID-19 vaccines were more widely distributed and warmer weather provided an outdoor alternative for the event if necessary, Derryberry said.
The event was postponed and then canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s event will be offered both in person at the Surf Ballroom with recommended social distancing and online due to the coronavirus.
Dancing for the Dream is 43 North Iowa’s largest fundraiser of the year.
Since the event started in 2009, it has raised more than $300,000 to support the Mason City-based nonprofit's mission.
Dancing for the Dream raised $73,000 in 2019, and in 2020, $40,000 was received from sponsorships and supporters despite its cancellation.
North Iowa Vocational Center Inc., or NIVC Services, and North Iowa Transition Center, or NITC, officially became 43 North Iowa in January 2020.
43 North Iowa supports the home, employment and community experiences of people with disabilities in North Iowa.
Its mission is “Helping people with disabilities find their way through home, employment and community experiences,” and it serves more than 350 people in North Central Iowa.
This year’s fundraising goal is $50,000.
This year’s North Iowa “celebrity” dancers and their partners are:
- Diane Arndt, Reflections Salon, with Patrick Storby, Reflections Salon
- Laura Bernemann, MercyOne, with Dave Bernemann, NIACC
- Mother Terri Cosselman, Apple Valley Assisted Living, with her son Damian Beard, Wells Fargo;
- Anne Hansen, Mason City Schools, with John Derryberry, 43 North Iowa
- Kristy Emerson, Schupick & Associates, PC, with Pattie Lathrop, Schupick & Associates, PC.
- Mary Jane Porter, retired Mason City Schools teacher, with Sam Crosser, samstunes.com
Judges will score each performance, but the audience and supporters will vote with donations before and at the event. The dancers who raise the most money will be deemed the winner. The 2019 winners were Terry and Brenda Wisner.
The silent and live auctions will be held throughout the night.
Tickets will soon be available at the Becker Center, 1225 S. Harrison Ave.; JobLink, 315 N. Delaware Ave.; and 43 North Iowa administrative offices, 111 Second St. NE, in Mason City.
They can also be purchased by texting D4D to 41444 or calling Andrea at 641-423-3301.
