Local artists grapple with COVID-19 shutdowns

“We’ve only had one (show) canceled so far,” Tina said. “Our band is half of our total income. We rely on our music heavily, and have our entire adult lives.”

Venues such as Mason City Brewing and Fat Hill Brewing have provided a place for many area artists to perform over the past several years. With those places closed until further notice, that leaves artists with few options.

“The statewide shutdown of restaurants and bars has eliminated as many as six planned shows already, and I suspect more to come,” True said. “I am a schoolteacher by day so music is not my primary income, however, music is what provides for my day-to-day spending while my teaching career pays the main bills.”

While the canceled shows are a big disappointment, artists seemed to understand that they are a necessary step in efforts to contain the pandemic.

"It sucks, but it's also understandable," Lake Mills comedian Day Peace said. "We're all affected by this, and at this point health and public and personal safety is the focus.”