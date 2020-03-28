Local artists grapple with COVID-19 shutdowns

In a normal, non-quarantined world, life as an artist is already challenging.
In the middle of a global pandemic? Even worse.
For local artists, their source of creative income has basically dried up in these tough times. For some, music is what is called a “side-hustle," something they can do in addition to their day jobs to make some money beyond what they use for basic necessities. But for others, the state-wide shutdown of bars, restaurants and music venues has made life challenging, to say the least.
The COVID-19 pandemic has already led to some tough decisions in day-to-day spending.
Jeremy True is a schoolteacher and Mason City-based musician, who has started to feel the pinch.
“Many area musicians, like myself, also give music lessons, which we have had to cancel,” True said. “For me, that has been a significant loss in regular income. I have had to cut back on daily expenses and am reducing my bills down to minimum payments.”
Rich and Tina Mock are a married musical duo in Mason City who rely on their music for a substantial portion of their income. Tina is a bartender, barista and a dance teacher, all of which haven gone away because businesses are currently shuttered.
“We’ve only had one (show) canceled so far,” Tina said. “Our band is half of our total income. We rely on our music heavily, and have our entire adult lives.”
Venues such as Mason City Brewing and Fat Hill Brewing have provided a place for many area artists to perform over the past several years. With those places closed until further notice, that leaves artists with few options.
“The statewide shutdown of restaurants and bars has eliminated as many as six planned shows already, and I suspect more to come,” True said. “I am a schoolteacher by day so music is not my primary income, however, music is what provides for my day-to-day spending while my teaching career pays the main bills.”
While the canceled shows are a big disappointment, artists seemed to understand that they are a necessary step in efforts to contain the pandemic.
"It sucks, but it's also understandable," Lake Mills comedian Day Peace said. "We're all affected by this, and at this point health and public and personal safety is the focus.”
Peace is a stay-at-home father whose wife works in the healthcare industry. Peace recently recorded a live comedy album, and he used some of the money from that to pay his bills. But with four shows already canceled and a half dozen more up in the air, that money has pretty much dried up.
"This is not ideal for anyone to go through, especially small businesses and artist/ performers," Peace said. "I live like most, paycheck to paycheck but it's more paid gig to paid gig. When you have two to three months potentially wiped from your calendar, it's scary."
One small bit of hope for artists came earlier this week when the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced that self-employed creative artists such as musicians, film and media producers, historic preservation workers, teaching artists and graphic designers that have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic could soon become eligible to receive benefits through the CARES Act, which was recently passed by Congress.
Musicians can also apply for funding and grants through things like The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, The Musicians Foundation Fund, the Foundation of Contemporary Arts Artist Relief Fund, and the New Music Solidarity Fund, according to a story by Iowa Public Radio. Musicians can also find access to affordable healthcare through MusiCares.
For all of the artists that responded to the Globe Gazette for this story, the hope is that once the pandemic has been contained, life will go back to normal. The x-factor will be whether the expected economic downturn will leave patrons with much disposable income.
“Some might be skittish at first, but people naturally want interaction,” True said. “The big question is, will they have money to spend for entertainment?”
Peace expects that he probably won't get to perform on-stage again until mid-May. His hope is that sales from his new album and his merchandise can keep him financially afloat "until that government check hits my direct deposit."
"I'm very optimistic overall because after this we will all need to laugh and heal," Peace said. "I truly believe we will get through this and come out smarter and more aware."
