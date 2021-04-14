Listen Now: Bonus episode of '...Just To Be Nominated': What We Talk About When We Talk About Godzilla vs. Kong

Welcome to a BONUS episode of Just to be Nominated, a podcast about movies distributed by Lee Enterprises.

For this little episode, co-hosts Chris Lay (podcast operations manager for Lee) and Jared McNett (reporter for the Globe Gazette in Mason City, Iowa) talked about The Movie Theater Experience in general, but also specifically as it pertains to seat-filling blockbuster flicks like Godzilla versus Kong, which Jared saw this past weekend in a real honest-to-god movieplex!

Next time we'll be factoring in winners and losers at the Directors Guild of America Awards and taking a last look at our personal Oscar expectations. So! Make sure you're subscribed to the show on whatever platform you listen to your podcasts on.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

