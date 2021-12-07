 Skip to main content
Lime Creek Littles: Wonderful Winter Birds at Lime Creek Nature Center in Mason City on Dec. 13

Harris sparrow

Harris’ sparrow – With a length of seven inches, the Harris’ is our largest sparrow. A long-distance migrator, the species nests at the edge of the treeline in subarctic Canada.

Children ages 4-6 with their adults will learn all about nature’s wonders at this fun, hands-on program beginning at 4:30 p.m. We will discover a new theme each month through books, crafts, and activities. Pre-registration is required and call (641)-423-5309 to register.

