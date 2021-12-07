Lime Creek Littles: Wonderful Winter Birds at Lime Creek Nature Center in Mason City on Dec. 13

Children ages 4-6 with their adults will learn all about nature’s wonders at this fun, hands-on program beginning at 4:30 p.m. We will discover a new theme each month through books, crafts, and activities. Pre-registration is required and call (641)-423-5309 to register.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Abby Koch
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today