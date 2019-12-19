Lime Creek completes updates to nature center

Lime Creek Nature Center is open again to the public after a number of enhancements were made to the interior of the building.

Nearly a year after announcing the renovation project, Cerro Gordo County Conservation Education Manager Todd Von Ehwegen said the updates were installed over six 12-hour days late last month.

The $386,000 project was funded through grants and charitable gifts, along with volunteer planning and labor efforts.

Included are new habitat exhibits, animal displays, a geology kiosk, and artifacts. In addition to the displays, interactive learning stations have also been installed, including a darkened “nocturnal room.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Some of the staple features of the center remained in place, however, such as the animal- and bird-watching atrium, live bee encasement, live reptile and fish habitats, and fireplace nook.

In recent years, the nature center, which is located at 3501 Lime Creek Rd. in Mason City, also made improvements to the grounds, adding a paved parking lot, gravel equestrian lot, and Smart Trail signs along the vast trail system.