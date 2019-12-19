You are the owner of this article.
Lime Creek completes updates to nature center
Lime Creek completes updates to nature center

Lime Creek Nature Center is open again to the public after a number of enhancements were made to the interior of the building.

Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 1

Numerous new displays and exhibits were recently installed at Lime Creek Nature Center.

Nearly a year after announcing the renovation project, Cerro Gordo County Conservation Education Manager Todd Von Ehwegen said the updates were installed over six 12-hour days late last month.

The $386,000 project was funded through grants and charitable gifts, along with volunteer planning and labor efforts.

Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 5

A new, interactive "nocturnal room" is among the additions to the exhibits at Lime Creek Nature Center.

Included are new habitat exhibits, animal displays, a geology kiosk, and artifacts. In addition to the displays, interactive learning stations have also been installed, including a darkened “nocturnal room.”

Some of the staple features of the center remained in place, however, such as the animal- and bird-watching atrium, live bee encasement, live reptile and fish habitats, and fireplace nook.

Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 2

Updates and additions were made to this resource room to highlight regional pollinators. A live honeybee encasement allows visitors to see the bees at work.

In recent years, the nature center, which is located at 3501 Lime Creek Rd. in Mason City, also made improvements to the grounds, adding a paved parking lot, gravel equestrian lot, and Smart Trail signs along the vast trail system.

The signs are marked with a QR code which is scanned using a cell phone app. Once scanned, a short lesson about native wildlife, timber and plants is displayed, providing visitors information about their surroundings.

Lime Creek Nature Center is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

