Lime Creek completes updates to nature center

Lime Creek Nature Center is open again to the public after a number of enhancements were made to the interior of the building.
Nearly a year after announcing the renovation project, Cerro Gordo County Conservation Education Manager Todd Von Ehwegen said the updates were installed over six 12-hour days late last month.
The $386,000 project was funded through grants and charitable gifts, along with volunteer planning and labor efforts.
Included are new habitat exhibits, animal displays, a geology kiosk, and artifacts. In addition to the displays, interactive learning stations have also been installed, including a darkened “nocturnal room.”
You have free articles remaining.
Some of the staple features of the center remained in place, however, such as the animal- and bird-watching atrium, live bee encasement, live reptile and fish habitats, and fireplace nook.
In recent years, the nature center, which is located at 3501 Lime Creek Rd. in Mason City, also made improvements to the grounds, adding a paved parking lot, gravel equestrian lot, and Smart Trail signs along the vast trail system.
The signs are marked with a QR code which is scanned using a cell phone app. Once scanned, a short lesson about native wildlife, timber and plants is displayed, providing visitors information about their surroundings.
Lime Creek Nature Center is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 1
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 2
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 3
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 4
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 5
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 6
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 7
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 8
Turtle at Lime Creek
Salamander at Lime Creek
Snake at Lime Creek
Fish at Lime Creek
Woodpecker at Lime Creek
Lime Creek Nature Center Smart Trail (1).jpg
Lime Creek Nature Center Smart Trail (2).jpg
Lime Creek Nature Center Smart Trail (3).jpg
Lime Creek Nature Center Smart Trail (4).jpg
Lime Creek Nature Center Smart Trail (5).jpg
Lisa's adventures at Lime Creek Nature Center
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.