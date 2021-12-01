Light up the Night Holiday Display at North Iowa Events Center in Mason City on Dec. 4

Enjoy a display of Christmas lights and get into the holiday spirit with the drive-thru Christmas light displays at the North Iowa Events Center. Cost is $10 per vehicle. Proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots, Crisis Intervention and Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. The event is sponsored by Alpha Media. The display can be seen Friday and Saturdays from Dec. 3 to Dec. 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.