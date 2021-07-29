 Skip to main content
Kids Day at Kinney Pioneer Museum takes place Sunday
Kinney school house interior.jpg

Mannequins are used to depict a scene inside of an original school house at Kinney Pioneer Museum.

 LISA GROUETTE - Globe Gazette

This time out, the local history museum is all about the kids.

From 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, kids can get their faces painted, play games, compete in sack races, make ropes and take in a magic show. The event is $7 for adults and $3 for kids under age 12. Call (641)-423-1258 for additional info.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

