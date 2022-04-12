 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kids’ Club: Baskets & Bunnies at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City on April 16

MacNider Art Museum

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City is partially funded by the city as well as fundraisers, memberships, grants, sponsorships, gift shop purchases and art commissions. 

Kids’ Club is a cool way to explore the visual arts and treasures of the MacNider Art Museum. Designed for children between ages 5 to 12. It’s hands-on, fun and absolutely free. Event time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pre-registration is required for sufficient supplies.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

