Kid’s Club: Fantastic Fall at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City on Nov. 18

Kids’ Club is a cool way to explore the visual arts and treasures of the MacNider Art Museum and designed for children between ages five to 12. It’s hands-on, fun and free. The class is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Abby Koch
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today