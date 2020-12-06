'Jagged Live in NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert' benefits NIACC

For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical “Jagged Little Pill” is reuniting on-stage for one night only.
“Jagged Live in NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert” will stream the special live performance from New York City at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13.
The performance will bring Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Antonio Cipriano and more to the stage of Shubert Studios for a night of searing performances – and an electrifying dose of collective joy – alongside the Jagged Little Broadway Band. The performance features songs from the Alanis Morissette rock album and musical that deals with pain, healing, and empowerment.
In the spirit of the #SaveOurStages movement that has launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will support the nation’s entertainment venues experiencing catastrophic revenue loss during the suspension of live arts.
All tickets purchased through niacc.edu/pals will directly benefit the North Iowa Area Community College’s Performing Arts and Leadership Series.
The Performing Arts and Leadership Series, which runs from September to May, is responsible for bringing a variety of entertainment for all ages to Mason City each year.
Historically, the series brings more than 20 acts, including musicians, authors, comedians and productions, to North Iowa, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, its organizers have been forced to modify the way they offer entertainment and engage the community.
For more information about “Jagged Live in NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert,” visit www.niacc.edu/pals.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!