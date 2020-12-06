'Jagged Live in NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert' benefits NIACC

For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical “Jagged Little Pill” is reuniting on-stage for one night only.

“Jagged Live in NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert” will stream the special live performance from New York City at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13.

The performance will bring Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Antonio Cipriano and more to the stage of Shubert Studios for a night of searing performances – and an electrifying dose of collective joy – alongside the Jagged Little Broadway Band. The performance features songs from the Alanis Morissette rock album and musical that deals with pain, healing, and empowerment.

In the spirit of the #SaveOurStages movement that has launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will support the nation’s entertainment venues experiencing catastrophic revenue loss during the suspension of live arts.

