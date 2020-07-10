Island Fever Showcase rescheduled for 2021 in Clear Lake

“We have not entered into the decision to postpone lightly. In fact, up until the last few days, event organizers, including the Surf Ballroom and the Isle of Iowa Parrot Head Club remained optimistic and confident that we would be able to hold the event this year,” said Bart Mason, president of the Isle of Iowa Parrot Head Club, a Cedar Rapids-based chapter of Parrot Heads in Paradise Inc., in a video announcement this week. “As we’ve continued to carefully monitor the situation reviewing all of the latest data points and the public health recommendations it has become painfully apparent that this simply is not the case.