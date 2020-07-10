You are the owner of this article.
Island Fever Showcase rescheduled for 2021 in Clear Lake
Island Fever Showcase rescheduled for 2021 in Clear Lake

WATCH NOW: A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to mark the opening of the newly renovated splash pad on Clear Lake's City Beach.

Donny Brewer

Donny Brewer, an award-winning Trop rock band, was a headliner at the first Island Fever Showcase in Clear Lake in 2018. He's scheduled to return in 2021. 

The four-day trop-rock festival over Labor Day weekend in Clear Lake has been postponed.

Organizers of the Island Fever Showcase announced the event, which was scheduled for Sept. 4-7 at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake, has been delayed until Labor Day weekend 2021 due to COVID-19-related concerns.

“We have not entered into the decision to postpone lightly. In fact, up until the last few days, event organizers, including the Surf Ballroom and the Isle of Iowa Parrot Head Club remained optimistic and confident that we would be able to hold the event this year,” said Bart Mason, president of the Isle of Iowa Parrot Head Club, a Cedar Rapids-based chapter of Parrot Heads in Paradise Inc., in a video announcement this week. “As we’ve continued to carefully monitor the situation reviewing all of the latest data points and the public health recommendations it has become painfully apparent that this simply is not the case.

“The health, safety and wellness of everyone - musicians, fans, event staff is our top priority.”

The epic encore edition of the showcase will take place Sept. 3-6, 2021, at the Surf Ballroom. The event will mark the second time the historic venue has hosted the Trop Rock festival.

https://www.facebook.com/islandfevershowcase/videos/669289720320649/

Mason said all the artists scheduled for the 2020 event have agreed to return in 2021.

Some of the artists slated to appear at the showcase are Donny Brewer, Sunny Jim, Thom & Coley Shepherd, Boat Drunks, Drop Dead Dangerous and John Patti.

Trop rock — a mix of rock ‘n’ roll, country, Caribbean, reggae and others designed to create an “island vibe” or escapist state of mind — is frequently associated with artists like Kenny Chesney, the Zac Brown Band and Jimmy Buffett.

Parrot Head is the nickname for Buffett fans.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 Island Fever Showcase will be eligible for the new date without an exchange. The organizers are offering incentives for individuals who opt to keep their tickets for next year’s event.

For additional information about the event’s change, visit www.islandfevershowcase.com or the Island Fever Showcase Facebook page.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette.

