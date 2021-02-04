Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association announces 2021 inductees, including North Iowans

The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s Class of 2021 Hall of Fame inductees will be those from 2020, including two North Iowa organizations and one musician.
That’s what the association announced Wednesday evening.
"As our board was considering all of our options to properly honor the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees, we all agreed that we wanted the opportunity to bring them all together when it was safe to do so,” said Ralph Kluseman, Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Board of Directors president, in a press release. “Our Labor Day induction weekend will finally be the time, we hope, to celebrate their wonderful accomplishments."
The Surf Ballroom & Museum Board of Directors of Clear Lake, KRIB Radio of Mason City and the late Dennis “Richie” DeLuna, a longtime Mason City resident and guitarist, are among the 2020 — now 2021 — class of inductees announced last year.
The Surf Ballroom, KRIB Radio and DeLuna are being inducted in the Spirit Award, radio station and individual artist categories, respectively.
In July, the association postponed its 2020 induction weekend in Arnolds Park originally scheduled for Labor Day weekend to Memorial Day weekend 2021 for the safety of its inductees, staff and volunteers and patrons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The inductees will now be honored Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-5.
“Our board has been working hard all year to determine the correct time and way to properly honor our Hall of Fame inductees with all of the curve balls we have experienced with COVID-19. We had hoped that Memorial Day weekend would work for the Class of 2020 but it became clear to us that later in the year would be best,” said Clay Norris, Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association executive director. “Our guiding principles have always been safety first, while still ensuring a full, meaningful, once-in-a-lifetime experience for the inductees, families and fans.”
Other 2020 Hall of Fame inductees include Epicurians (Border Band), Genocide (Band), Shade of Blue (Band), Elm Street Grocery (Band), Kid Bisket (Band), The Pilgrims (Out of State Band), Lefty and the Spinners (Band), Dutch Uncle (Band), Janice Hill (Women Who Rock), Laura Benedict (Women Who Rock), Musicians Pro Shop (Music Store), Doug Roberson (Promoter), Bill Hillman (Promotor), Phil Christy (Individual Artist), Alan Morphew (Individual Artist), Bill Pelchat (Individual Artist), Kirk “Skinny” Webb (Individual Artist), John Rogers (Individual Artist), Bruce Kim (Individual Artist), Tommy Lee (Individual Artist), Melvin James (Individual Artist), Jono Smith (Individual Artist), John Piper (Individual Artist), Trent Litton (Support Person), Charlie Haden (Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award), Rick Eames (Matousek Family Lifetime Achievement Award), Denny Anderson (DJ), and Connie Valens (Spirit Award).
The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association inducts musicians, bands, disc jockeys, venues and others that have contributed to rock ‘n’ roll music in the state of Iowa annually. More than 300 entities have been inducted since the organization was incorporated.
Inductees must have a minimum of 25 years of experience in the music industry.
The Surf Ballroom & Museum is known as the last stage Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson performed before they died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, just north of Clear Lake. The ballroom recently received the National Historic Landmark designation from the U.S. Department of Interior, making it one of 27 in Iowa and one of more than 2,600 in the U.S.
DeLuna, a self-taught guitarist and composer of more than 300 songs, was lead singer of the band Corn Fed that played in North Iowa and toured in the United States and Canada. He died in July 2013.
The induction ceremony will take place during the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s Induction Spectacular Weekend held Sept. 2-5.
The association plans to kick off the weekend with “Rock the Roof” on Sept. 2. Arnolds Park Amusement Park will host 2011 Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductee Head East on Sept. 3, and there will be a variety of activities on Sept. 4. The weekend will conclude with the induction ceremony and induction concert on Sept. 5.
More details about the weekend’s festivities will be announced as they’re finalized, the association said.
The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association accepts nominations through its website www.iowarocknroll.com. Nominations received on or before September 2021 will be considered for the induction Class of 2022.
The nonprofit exists to preserve the legacy of rock ‘n roll music in Iowa by honoring achievements, educating youth and inspiring artists.
For more information, visit www.iowarocknroll.com.
