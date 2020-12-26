Iowa-based movie, 'Two Ways Home,' featuring Mason City's Tanna Frederick released Tuesday

A movie filmed and produced in North Iowa will soon be available to a broader audience.

“Two Ways Home,” starring Mason City native Tanna Frederick, will be released video on demand by Gravitas Ventures on Tuesday.

“I really want people to leave this movie feeling like if they have dealt with any sort of mental health issue whether it’s (post-traumatic stress disorder) from war, or post-partum after giving birth or mild anxiety or whatever it is, it’s OK to talk about it,” Frederick said in an interview earlier this year. “You are a hero if you talk about it and you’re a hero helping others cope with it.

“That may sound lofty, but I think there can’t be enough movies that give that message out in society right now.”

The movie, which has been endorsed by National Alliance on Mental Illness, was slated to premiere at the North Iowa Behavioral Healthcare Summit in April at North Iowa Area Community College, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed.

“Two Ways Home” follows Kathy, a woman newly diagnosed with bipolar disorder who is released from prison on good behavior and returns to rural Iowa to reconnect with her estranged 12-year-old daughter and her cantankerous elderly grandfather, who has PTSD from his wartime service.