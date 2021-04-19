Inflatable Fun Day coming soon to Mason City Arena

Inflatable Fun Day is coming soon to Mason City.

North Iowa Youth Center's event will take place Sunday, May 2 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Mason City Multipurpose Arena.

The event will feature 14 inflatables total. Socks and masks will be required.

What's more: Superman and Spiderman will be present.

Tickets for the event are on sale now at Mason City Honda, located at 152 5th St. SW. Kid's tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door, while adult tickets are $3 in advance and $5 at the door.

The first 100 people through the door the day of the event will receive a gift.

The arena is located at 111 S Washington Ave. in Mason City.

For more information, call the North Iowa Youth Center at 641-420-6609.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

