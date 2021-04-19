 Skip to main content
Inflatable Fun Day coming soon to Mason City Arena
Inflatable Fun Day coming soon to Mason City Arena

Inflatable Fun Day is coming soon to Mason City.

North Iowa Youth Center's event will take place Sunday, May 2 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Mason City Multipurpose Arena.

The event will feature 14 inflatables total. Socks and masks will be required.

What's more: Superman and Spiderman will be present. 

Tickets for the event are on sale now at Mason City Honda, located at 152 5th St. SW. Kid's tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door, while adult tickets are $3 in advance and $5 at the door. 

The first 100 people through the door the day of the event will receive a gift.

The arena is located at 111 S Washington Ave. in Mason City.

For more information, call the North Iowa Youth Center at 641-420-6609. 

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

