'In the Heights,' 'The Fast & Furious' franchise, and worst final films, all on the latest 'Just to Be Nominated' podcast!

With movies now getting back to some sort of normal, Bruce, Chris and Jared had plenty of reviews to offer on such films as In the Heights, the third Conjuring flick and Wrath of Man where Jason Statham, even while doing unspeakable things in the name of revenge, remains as lovable as ever.

Then, your intrepid hosts turn to celebrating The Fast and Furious franchise marking 20 years with the release of a ninth film at the end of the month. They pay tribute by recommending movies that fans of the series may love and debate who’s never been in one of these family films but should.

Finally, the trio talks about the latest movie news including Quentin Tarantino, again, talking about retiring after his 10th film. They’re also intrigued by the news that Rob Zombie is directing a Munsters movie and gush about Bo Burnham’s latest Netflix special.

Links to where you can watch, stream, or rent all of the movies they picked can be found in the show notes here.