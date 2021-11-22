Home for the Holidays in downtown Mason City on Nov. 27

Main Street Mason City invites you downtown to enjoy over 20 family friendly activities to get your holiday season started. Bring the entire family downtown on Nov. 27 and help Main Street Mason City kick off the holiday season at the annual Main Street Mason City Home for the Holidays festivities. Enjoy over 20 free, family friendly games, crafts and activities throughout Mason City’s historic downtown district starting at 2:00 p.m. Enjoy cookie decorating, celebrity storybook readings, letters to Santa and much more. If you’re a youngin’ enter in a drawing to be the official tree light operator at the tree lighting ceremony at 5:15 p.m. The Home for the Holiday’s festivities conclude with a Tree Lighting Ceremony in Central Park starting at 5:15 p.m. Join our crew for Christmas carols in the center of Central Park and witness one lucky child chosen to officially light the mayor’s tree for the season.