HollyDead Squares at Historic Park Inn Hotel in Mason City on Aug. 26

Join Historic Park Inn Hotel for scandal and fun as a mysterious death unfolds around you. Collect clues throughout the hotel and see if you can catch the killer. Can you solve the case? If so, join for WOTP’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The stage is set for murder in Frank Lloyd Wright’s last hotel, the Historic Park Inn Hotel in Mason City. Beginning in the Ballroom, participants will break into smaller groups to investigate the murder. Guests will get a chance to scour evidence, question characters, and attempt to solve the crime. Participants will visit multiple locations throughout the hotel. Elevator is available. Tickets may be purchased in person or by telephone at Wright on the Park, now located within the Historic Park Inn Hotel. Wright on the Park is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 1p.m. Tickets can also be purchased on the Wright on the Park website. Tickets are limited to 100 per day and are sure to sell out quickly.