As you put up the tree and unpack the tinsel, get into the Christmas spirit with local festivities.

From sipping hot cocoa to flexing your ugliest sweater, North Iowa has events that will fill you with cheer. Looking to smile from ear to ear? Take a peak at some of the holiday happenings in North Iowa area.

For the kids:

Pizza and photos with the Grinch & Cindy Lou Who at the Lakeview Room in Clear Lake on Dec. 4 - Get a photo of the kids and the Grinch this holiday season. Photos will be taken on a professional Christmas themed background with “The Grinch & Cindy Lou Who” available to join in. The Clear Lake High School Dance Team and the Clear Lake Lion Mascot will also be available for pictures. Photos will be provided in a digital format for a free-will cash donation taken at the door. All proceeds raised through this event will benefit the team’s upcoming trip to Orlando, FL in February for the high school national championships. Light up novelty items including Christmas bulb necklaces, crowns, swords, wands, and more will be sold by the team, with most items being $5. Casey’s pizza by the slice will also be sold at $3 per slice or two for $5. There will also be water and lemonade for sale. Cash is the only payment acceptable. Nearby ATMs are located at bank locations around the park. Photos will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For the family:

Magic on Main in Osage on Dec. 3 - Get into the Christmas spirit in Osage. On Dec. 3, there will be shopping dinner and drink specials, window displays and carolers; free carriage rides from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at city hall, sponsored by Osage Floral and Gifts. Free photos with Santa will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at city hall and the tree lighting at 6 p.m. at city hall. On Saturday, Dec. 4 there will be shopping dinner and drink specials, window displays and carolers, the Holly Jolly Holiday Stroll from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Decemberfest parade at 6 p.m.

Just for adults:

Christmas with the Rollaz at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake on Dec. 4 - Catch the holiday spirit at the Surf with the Holy Rocka Rollaz. Hear all of your favorites with a rock 'n roll twist. Tickets are $17 in advance or $22 at the door, available at surfballroom.com.

Wanting a full list of Clear Lake's Christmas by the Lake? Go to clearlakeiowa.com/events for a full listing of events. For more upcoming happenings in North Iowa, check out North Iowa Escapades, which is published every Thursday.

