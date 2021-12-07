 Skip to main content
Holiday Extravaganza at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City on Dec. 11

Progress 2021 - Mason City restaurants - Fat Hill Brewing

Fat Hill Brewing on North Federal Avenue in Mason City.

Those at Fat Hill hopes you are ready to get into the holiday spirit because they have a full day of festive activities planned for you.  We have Santa hats, a sleigh’s worth of winter beer, bartenders in truly awful ugly sweaters, and a 12-foot Christmas tree.  Doors open at noon. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. will be the local business holiday gifts fair, followed by the come-and-go ugly sweater contest.  From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Rochester piano-and-trombone duo Eric Heukeshoven and John Sievers bring an evening of Christmas-y jazz to Mason City. This cozy show will feature a mix of jazzy popular tunes and jazz standards, so it’s a great event for seasoned jazz fans and holiday music fans alike.  Ugly sweater contest ends at 11 p.m. and no admission fee.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

