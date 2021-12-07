Holiday Extravaganza at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City on Dec. 11

Those at Fat Hill hopes you are ready to get into the holiday spirit because they have a full day of festive activities planned for you. We have Santa hats, a sleigh’s worth of winter beer, bartenders in truly awful ugly sweaters, and a 12-foot Christmas tree. Doors open at noon. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. will be the local business holiday gifts fair, followed by the come-and-go ugly sweater contest. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Rochester piano-and-trombone duo Eric Heukeshoven and John Sievers bring an evening of Christmas-y jazz to Mason City. This cozy show will feature a mix of jazzy popular tunes and jazz standards, so it’s a great event for seasoned jazz fans and holiday music fans alike. Ugly sweater contest ends at 11 p.m. and no admission fee.