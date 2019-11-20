Once the sun sets the lights come on Heritage Park in Forest City takes on a whole new look.
Holiday Tour of Lights is a festive drive-through holiday light show experience for the entire family to enjoy. Volunteers set up thousands of lights to display in artistic fun formations and use the existing museum buildings as well to celebrate the holiday season.
Over 5000 visitor touring the lights in 2018. Admission to see the lights is free but a goodwill donation is collected at the entrance by volunteers.
The Park is once again partnering with other non-profit local groups to organize this event. Any donations will go back into Heritage Park and to the other non-profit organizations.
The park is open every night starting Friday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 24. Hours are 6-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 6-8 p.m. Sundays.
Junkapalooza 1
People mill about various stands at Heritage Park during Junkapalooza.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Junkapalooza 2
Mini football helmets were one of the vendors' items for sale.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Junkapalooza 4
Vendors used various things as table tops to display their wares.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Junkapalooza 5
Jars, cabinetry and old lanterns are just some of the stuff sold during Junkapalooza.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Junkapalooza 6
Mums and painted pumpkins were among the different items sold during Junkapalooza.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Junkapalooza 7
A woman looks at the different honeys one vendor sold at his booth.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Junkapalooza 8
People mill around rows of tables holding various wares.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Junkapalooza 9
Children played on the bounce house at the Junkapalooza at Heritage Park over the weekend.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Junkapalooza 10
A train trolley went around the Heritage Park during Junkapalooza, and people could ride it around the park.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Junkapalooza 11
Colorful bird houses were among the items sold during Junkapalooza.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Junkapalooza 13
Farm animals were also among the things sold at Heritage Park's Junkapalooza.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Junkapalooza 14
People at Heritage Park for Junkapalooza could also see the blacksmith working in his building at the park.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
