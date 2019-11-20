Once the sun sets the lights come on Heritage Park in Forest City takes on a whole new look.
Holiday Tour of Lights is a festive drive-through holiday light show experience for the entire family to enjoy. Volunteers set up 1000’s of lights to display in artistic fun formations and use the existing museum buildings as well to celebrate the holiday season.
Over 5000 visitor touring the lights in 2018. Admission to see the lights is free but a goodwill donation is collected at the entrance by volunteers.
The Park is once again partnering with other non-profit local groups to organize this event. Any donations will go back into Heritage Park and to the other non-profit organizations.
The park is open every night starting Friday through Dec. 24, from 6-9 p.m.
