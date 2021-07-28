 Skip to main content
Hancock County Fair in Britt approaches
Hancock County Fair 2019

Liliana Hill, the 2019 Hancock County District Fair Fair queen, with her costumed goat, dressed up as a princess.

 CHRYSTAL BERCHE THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE

There’s a medley of events for people to hit up at this year's Hancock County Fair. Thursday at 2 p.m., there’s a cupcake contest on the free stage. Friday, at noon, flower judging begins at the Open Building. There’s a beef barbecue at the shelter house at 5:30 p.m. and stock car races at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will feature pedal pulls at 3 p.m. and automobile demolitions at 7 p.m. Then, on Sunday, fairgoers can snack on free sweet corn and take in a greased pig contest at 4 p.m. Contact the fair office at (641) 843-3820 additional information.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

