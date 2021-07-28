Hancock County Fair in Britt approaches

There’s a medley of events for people to hit up at this year's Hancock County Fair. Thursday at 2 p.m., there’s a cupcake contest on the free stage. Friday, at noon, flower judging begins at the Open Building. There’s a beef barbecue at the shelter house at 5:30 p.m. and stock car races at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will feature pedal pulls at 3 p.m. and automobile demolitions at 7 p.m. Then, on Sunday, fairgoers can snack on free sweet corn and take in a greased pig contest at 4 p.m. Contact the fair office at (641) 843-3820 additional information.