Hampton Old Time Country Hoedown
The July 2021 iteration of the Hampton Old Time Country Hoedown featured more than a dozen musicians coming from as far away as Des Moines to play.

 Jared McNett

This open jam, held the first Monday of every month, is set to run from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Windsor Theatre at 103 N. Federal St. in downtown Hampton. Jam-goers can expect to hear classic bluegrass, country and gospel tunes from season players. Admission is free, though donations are taken and given to the Windsor Theatre. Concessions are also open. Contact event organizer Don Wrolson 641-425-0909 with any questions.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

