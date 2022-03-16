 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Iowa Bulls vs Aberdeen Wings at Mason City Arena on March 18

In this file photo from October 2021, North Iowa defenseman Sean Vlasich leans in during a faceoff in a Bulls home game against Aberdeen.

Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call 641-421-3673 for more information.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette.

