North Iowa Bulls vs Aberdeen Wings at Mason City Arena on March 18

Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call 641-421-3673 for more information.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!
Abby Koch
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today