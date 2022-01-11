 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frozen Feathers Ice Fishing Contest at McIntosh Woods State Park in Clear Lake on Jan. 16

David Kurth and Mark Benson pull three sleds full of gear as they look for a prime ice-fishing spot on Clear Lake. 

A fishing contest designed for anglers to have a fun time and raise money for Ducks Unlimited and their vision and mission. Frozen Feathers Ice Fishing Contest is an entity of Ducks Unlimited and sole purpose is a non-profit fundraiser. $110 per team, which includes entry for two people into fishing kickoff party and fishing contest. Includes gift bag for each person. Entry for both individuals into side pot for biggest white bass. Kickoff party and rules meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 15. Shotgun start on Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

