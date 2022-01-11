Frozen Feathers Ice Fishing Contest at McIntosh Woods State Park in Clear Lake on Jan. 16

A fishing contest designed for anglers to have a fun time and raise money for Ducks Unlimited and their vision and mission. Frozen Feathers Ice Fishing Contest is an entity of Ducks Unlimited and sole purpose is a non-profit fundraiser. $110 per team, which includes entry for two people into fishing kickoff party and fishing contest. Includes gift bag for each person. Entry for both individuals into side pot for biggest white bass. Kickoff party and rules meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 15. Shotgun start on Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.