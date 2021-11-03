 Skip to main content
Five Spot Jazz at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City on Nov. 10

Five Spot

Come support live jazz and a local establishment. Five Spot Jazz features Aaron Anderson on drums, Sam Bills on alto saxophone, Jeff Kirkpatrick on keys, Russ Kramer on trumpet, and Mike Thompson on bass. The band will be appearing live from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

