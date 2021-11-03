Five Spot Jazz at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City on Nov. 10

Come support live jazz and a local establishment. Five Spot Jazz features Aaron Anderson on drums, Sam Bills on alto saxophone, Jeff Kirkpatrick on keys, Russ Kramer on trumpet, and Mike Thompson on bass. The band will be appearing live from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com
