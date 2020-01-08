First concert for Mason City multipurpose arena is set

The North Iowa Bulls will face Breezy Point at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the new downtown Mason City multipurpose arena. While workers continue to put the finishing touches on the new arena, North Iowa Bulls officials say the game will go on as planned.
Jerry Smith
Now that Mason City's new multipurpose arena has had its first sports event since opening, it's only a matter of time until the first concert kicks off in the 3,400-plus seat venue.
On April 4, two distinct rock cover bands will shred through familiar tunes as a part of an "Arena Rock Spectacular" put on by Alpha Media, Bands by O’Brien and Rock The Lake.
The top line band booked for the show is the
Laguna Beach, California-based The Trip, which does a revue of five decades worth of rock music, and relative upstarts "The Hype" who bring back the glammiest and brashest of rock eras (the 1980s) with covers of: Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and Motley Crue.
Tickets for the gig are $25 and go on-sale Jan. 15. Door are set to open at 6 p.m.
While this maiden voyage concert event is being handled through Alpha Media and accompanying outlets (as well as Eventbrite), the city also has a partnership with NIACC for ticketing and booking of future arena endeavors.
As of now, no event has been announced as a part of that partnership.
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 1
North Iowa forward Sota Isogai, right, fights for possession of the puck with Breezy Point forward Nich Lund Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Spectators watch as North Iowa takes on Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
North Iowa celebrates a goal against Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
North Iowa goalie Joseph Daninger makes a stop at the net as the puck hits his glove against Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
North Iowa forward Jackson Vercellono, right, vies for the puck as the Breezy Point bench makes a line change Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
North Iowa and Breezy Point players get into a brawl Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
North Iowa fans cheer after a goal is scored against Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
North Iowa forward Sota Isogai takes a shot on Breezy Point goalie Griffin Foster Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
North Iowa takes possession on the first puck drop inside the Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
North Iowa celebrates its first goal against Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
