First concert for Mason City multipurpose arena is set

Now that Mason City's new multipurpose arena has had its first sports event since opening, it's only a matter of time until the first concert kicks off in the 3,400-plus seat venue.

April, in fact.

On April 4, two distinct rock cover bands will shred through familiar tunes as a part of an "Arena Rock Spectacular" put on by Alpha Media, Bands by O’Brien and Rock The Lake.

The top line band booked for the show is the Laguna Beach, California-based The Trip, which does a revue of five decades worth of rock music, and relative upstarts "The Hype" who bring back the glammiest and brashest of rock eras (the 1980s) with covers of: Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and Motley Crue.

Tickets for the gig are $25 and go on-sale Jan. 15. Door are set to open at 6 p.m.

While this maiden voyage concert event is being handled through Alpha Media and accompanying outlets (as well as Eventbrite), the city also has a partnership with NIACC for ticketing and booking of future arena endeavors.

As of now, no event has been announced as a part of that partnership.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

