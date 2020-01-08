You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
First concert for Mason City multipurpose arena is set
0 comments
alert top story

First concert for Mason City multipurpose arena is set

{{featured_button_text}}
North Iowa Bulls ice

The North Iowa Bulls will face Breezy Point at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the new downtown Mason City multipurpose arena. While workers continue to put the finishing touches on the new arena, North Iowa Bulls officials say the game will go on as planned.

Now that Mason City's new multipurpose arena has had its first sports event since opening, it's only a matter of time until the first concert kicks off in the 3,400-plus seat venue.

April, in fact. 

On April 4, two distinct rock cover bands will shred through familiar tunes as a part of an "Arena Rock Spectacular" put on by Alpha Media, Bands by O’Brien and Rock The Lake.

The top line band booked for the show is the Laguna Beach, California-based The Trip, which does a revue of five decades worth of rock music, and relative upstarts "The Hype" who bring back the glammiest and brashest of rock eras (the 1980s) with covers of: Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and Motley Crue. 

Tickets for the gig are $25 and go on-sale Jan. 15. Door are set to open at 6 p.m.

While this maiden voyage concert event is being handled through Alpha Media and accompanying outlets (as well as Eventbrite), the city also has a partnership with NIACC for ticketing and booking of future arena endeavors. 

As of now, no event has been announced as a part of that partnership.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News