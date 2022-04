The Easter Bunny will be joining North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) for a fun and egg-citing Easter Egg Hunt. Hunt held snow, rain, or shine at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday at the NIACC Gym. Meant for ages 4 and under, 5 and 6, and 7-10. Please bring your own basket or bag to collect eggs. Hop on over to enjoy the springtime festivities.