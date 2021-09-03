Sizzlin’ ‘N September VFW Steak Challenge at VFW in Mason City on Saturday

Open to the public with all proceeds going to the VFW, this all-day affair at 1603 S. Monroe Ave. will feature two steak challenges worth $150 apiece. Set up starts at 8 a.m., steak selections are at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and awards are at 5:30 p.m. Steak dinners are available for $12. Call (641)-423-2020 to get more information.