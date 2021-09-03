 Skip to main content
Sizzlin’ ‘N September VFW Steak Challenge at VFW in Mason City on Saturday
Sizzlin’ ‘N September VFW Steak Challenge at VFW in Mason City on Saturday

Steak challenge-steak table

Grill masters choose their steaks during the 2018 River City Steak Challenge. Even more cooks will go for prize money during the 2019 event, held July 5-6 at the MacNider Campground, 901 Birch Dr., in Mason City.

 Jerry Smith

Open to the public with all proceeds going to the VFW, this all-day affair at 1603 S. Monroe Ave. will feature two steak challenges worth $150 apiece. Set up starts at 8 a.m., steak selections are at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and awards are at 5:30 p.m. Steak dinners are available for $12. Call (641)-423-2020 to get more information.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

