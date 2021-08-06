 Skip to main content
Riceville Wapsipinicon Festival is Friday and Saturday
Riceville Wapsipinicon Festival is Friday and Saturday

Wapsi Day Parade 7

This pig is all smiles.

 JIM CROSS THE PRESS-NEWS

If you’re looking for: bean bag tournaments, treasure hunts, pancake breakfasts, steak grill-offs, beer gardens and 5k runs, this two-day bonanza may well have something for you. A majority of the events unfold on Saturday including the 7 a.m. treasure hunt and the 8 a.m. 5k. To get more info, visit the Riceville Community Club Facebook page.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

