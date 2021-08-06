Riceville Wapsipinicon Festival is Friday and Saturday

If you’re looking for: bean bag tournaments, treasure hunts, pancake breakfasts, steak grill-offs, beer gardens and 5k runs, this two-day bonanza may well have something for you. A majority of the events unfold on Saturday including the 7 a.m. treasure hunt and the 8 a.m. 5k. To get more info, visit the Riceville Community Club Facebook page.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Jared McNett
Reporter
