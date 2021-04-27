What it's like to dine in the Historic Park Inn's Skylight Room

Going into dining in the Historic Park Inn's Skylight Room, currently being occupied by the 1910 Grille, my hunger is more than a little bit piqued.
Perhaps that's owed to the fact that my sustenance for the day has been grapes, an egg, potatoes and the fun-sized Tootsie Rolls. Or it could be the book I'm reading, 'The North Water,' which is describing, often in painful detail, whalers wasting away from cold and hunger in the Arctic circle.
Who's to say what the culprit for my craving is. Getting ready to go brings the realization that I've only ever been to the Historic Park Inn for brunch and when I helped myself to a crepe, it was in the 1910 Grille's restaurant proper.
Not the Skylight Room, which I wasn't aware of before, and hasn't seen formal dining in decades. The reason for the move is temporary component issues with the 1910 Grille, making this opportunity possible.
This will be discovery on two levels.
The room where it happened
Walking in, just before 7 p.m., there's a beatific light coming in through the 25 ceiling panes that make the Skylight Room what it is. According to a previous press release, the skylights were removed at some point during modernizations and changes to the building, but were eventually returned. Considering the time of day, it isn't a blinding amount of light, but not mere flickers either. It's in the Goldilocks zone.
The room itself is cut through by nine dining clusters that are spaced out from one another. Two booths are on the eastern end of the room, there are five tables in the midsection and two more on the western end. Per that release, the original restaurant had booths in these locations and Frank Lloyd Wright designed a buffet for the southern wall. I'm in the middle where the tiles are all white and have a calming effect.
"You look at the old tiles. People always ask if we’re going to fix them but we’re not. They’re historic. You can see where there used to be booths in here at one time," Kim, my server for the evening, said.
The placidity of those old tiles is only amplified by a piano a level above playing soft ragtime-era tunes. If someone gave in, they could easily slip into mid-1930s reverie in such a setup.
First bites of food
That pondering allows for just enough time to land on an order. To start: spinach and artichoke dip, which is arguably the pinnacle of appetizers. Chase that down with a grilled duck breast entrée, which I've decided to pair with a fried potato salad in a white bouillon bowl. It's a form of potato I'm not the fondest of, but it sounded too intriguing to pass up.
After the order is in, an older gentleman at the table to my right, who goes by Bob, looks up and says "I love this skylight" to his dinner compatriot Yvonne before sipping from his glass. In between sips, he folds his wrinkled hands and places them in his lap to carefully listen to what she has to say. According to her, the room change was a major motivator for coming out.
"I love this room," she said. "I think it's delightful."
When the dip lands on the table, it's arresting. The dip has burbled over the rim of its contained and has just missed one of the pointed pieces of bread. The effect of combining the two delivers a warm and savory feel with a peppery aftertaste.
Between courses: Gazing up at the skylight keeps my mind preoccupied and off of food. Now closer to 8 p.m., there's a milder color of light that's come into the room. Three of the tables have cleared off, so it's quieter and more reflective.
Another round
Any and all reflection ends once the grilled duck and potato salad hit the table.
The plating altogether, and the pinkish swirl around the duck in particular, nearly impresses me as much as the skylight. The first bite of the bird is too easy. The amount of chewing it takes is minimal. The glaze it's swimming in is noticeable while eating but not overpowering. As for the potato salad, well, if every potato salad could deliver this way, then potato salad would dominate my diet.
By the end of the last bite of each one of them, I am more than satiated. I am borderline sluggish. The meal was more than enough.
So long, it's been good to know ya
The comedown is a pair of Andes Mints. Once those are consumed and the check has been paid, all there is left to do is sit and slip into the ambiance again. That and digest.
More than two hours after first stepping into the the Skylight Room, it's back out onto Central Park, which is almost as much of a peaceful refuge. I can't help but continue to think about the place even once I'm gone. If it's the only time such a dining experience in the Skylight Room is possible, it's a memory I'll cling to. If more is to come, I welcome it.
Editor's note: In the time since this article was written and published, the Historic Park Inn's 1910 Grille has moved back to its original location.
Photos: Mason City's Historic Park Inn through the years
PINN4.JPG
ART GLASS_1717561_47130.JPG
Skylight Room
City Bank tour
Restaurant
Skylight room
tp park inn
083011rc-park-inn1
083011rc-park-inn2
083011rc-park-inn4
083011rc-park-inn5
083011rc-park-inn6
083011rc-park-inn7
083011rc-park-inn13
083011rc-park-inn14
ARTCRAFT1.JPG
Bar area
Better Future
Design on Park Inn
FRANK LOYD WRIGHT
Historic Park Inn Hotel
RAGBRAI downtown MC
Historic Park Inn Hotel
Historic Park Inn
INN1__95L.JPG
INN8.JPG
Ladies Parlor tea
Marinos
Park Inn Barbershop
Park Inn Hotel work
Park Inn Hotel
PARK INN HOTEL_1628035_450232.JPG
Historic Park Inn Hotel
Park Inn lobby
Historic Park Inn
Park Inn project
Park Inn tours
Park Inn visitors
Park Inn visitors
Park Inn wood
Park Inn_1558565_59233.JPG
Park Inn
PARK_INN_6.JPG
PARK_INN_7.JPG
PARK_INN_8.JPG
PARK_INN_9.JPG
PARK_INN_10.JPG
PARK_INN_13_6C3.JPG
PARK_INN_13.JPG
PARK_INN_14.JPG
PARK_INN_15.JPG
Park_Inn
PARKINN_6DG.JPG
PARKINN.JPG
PINN3.JPG
ROOF1.JPG
Santorum town hall
Skylight rm tour_1721331_769688.JPG
Historic Park Inn Hotel
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.