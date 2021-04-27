Watch Now: What it's like to dine in the Historic Park Inn's Skylight Room

Another round

Any and all reflection ends once the grilled duck and potato salad hit the table.

The plating altogether, and the pinkish swirl around the duck in particular, nearly impresses me as much as the skylight. The first bite of the bird is too easy. The amount of chewing it takes is minimal. The glaze it's swimming in is noticeable while eating but not overpowering. As for the potato salad, well, if every potato salad could deliver this way, then potato salad would dominate my diet.

By the end of the last bite of each one of them, I am more than satiated. I am borderline sluggish. The meal was more than enough.

So long, it's been good to know ya

The comedown is a pair of Andes Mints. Once those are consumed and the check has been paid, all there is left to do is sit and slip into the ambiance again. That and digest.

More than two hours after first stepping into the the Skylight Room, it's back out onto Central Park, which is almost as much of a peaceful refuge. I can't help but continue to think about the place even once I'm gone. If it's the only time such a dining experience in the Skylight Room is possible, it's a memory I'll cling to. If more is to come, I welcome it.